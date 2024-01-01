Convert LAK to NGN at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Laotian kips to Nigerian nairas

10,000 lak
691.44 ngn

₭1.000 LAK = ₦0.06914 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:52
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Nigerian Naira
1 LAK0.06914 NGN
5 LAK0.34572 NGN
10 LAK0.69144 NGN
20 LAK1.38288 NGN
50 LAK3.45721 NGN
100 LAK6.91442 NGN
250 LAK17.28605 NGN
500 LAK34.57210 NGN
1000 LAK69.14420 NGN
2000 LAK138.28840 NGN
5000 LAK345.72100 NGN
10000 LAK691.44200 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Laotian Kip
1 NGN14.46250 LAK
5 NGN72.31250 LAK
10 NGN144.62500 LAK
20 NGN289.25000 LAK
50 NGN723.12500 LAK
100 NGN1,446.25000 LAK
250 NGN3,615.62500 LAK
500 NGN7,231.25000 LAK
1000 NGN14,462.50000 LAK
2000 NGN28,925.00000 LAK
5000 NGN72,312.50000 LAK
10000 NGN144,625.00000 LAK