Convert LAK to BRL at the real exchange rate

Laotian kips to Brazilian reais today

1,000 lak
0.25 brl

₭1.000 LAK = R$0.0002452 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:49
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Brazilian Real
1 LAK0.00025 BRL
5 LAK0.00123 BRL
10 LAK0.00245 BRL
20 LAK0.00490 BRL
50 LAK0.01226 BRL
100 LAK0.02452 BRL
250 LAK0.06131 BRL
500 LAK0.12261 BRL
1000 LAK0.24523 BRL
2000 LAK0.49045 BRL
5000 LAK1.22613 BRL
10000 LAK2.45225 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Laotian Kip
1 BRL4,077.89000 LAK
5 BRL20,389.45000 LAK
10 BRL40,778.90000 LAK
20 BRL81,557.80000 LAK
50 BRL203,894.50000 LAK
100 BRL407,789.00000 LAK
250 BRL1,019,472.50000 LAK
500 BRL2,038,945.00000 LAK
1000 BRL4,077,890.00000 LAK
2000 BRL8,155,780.00000 LAK
5000 BRL20,389,450.00000 LAK
10000 BRL40,778,900.00000 LAK