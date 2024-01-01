5,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Turkish liras

Convert KZT to TRY at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = TL0.07068 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:51
KZT to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TRY
1 KZT to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07150.0715
Low0.06950.0695
Average0.07080.0706
Change-0.76%1.61%
1 KZT to TRY stats

The performance of KZT to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0715 and a 30 day low of 0.0695. This means the 30 day average was 0.0708. The change for KZT to TRY was -0.76.

The performance of KZT to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0715 and a 90 day low of 0.0695. This means the 90 day average was 0.0706. The change for KZT to TRY was 1.61.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Turkish Lira
1 KZT0.07068 TRY
5 KZT0.35342 TRY
10 KZT0.70684 TRY
20 KZT1.41368 TRY
50 KZT3.53421 TRY
100 KZT7.06841 TRY
250 KZT17.67103 TRY
500 KZT35.34205 TRY
1000 KZT70.68410 TRY
2000 KZT141.36820 TRY
5000 KZT353.42050 TRY
10000 KZT706.84100 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TRY14.14740 KZT
5 TRY70.73700 KZT
10 TRY141.47400 KZT
20 TRY282.94800 KZT
50 TRY707.37000 KZT
100 TRY1,414.74000 KZT
250 TRY3,536.85000 KZT
500 TRY7,073.70000 KZT
1000 TRY14,147.40000 KZT
2000 TRY28,294.80000 KZT
5000 TRY70,737.00000 KZT
10000 TRY141,474.00000 KZT