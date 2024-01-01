500 Kazakhstani tenges to Singapore dollars

Convert KZT to SGD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = S$0.002723 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:34
KZT to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SGD
1 KZT to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00270.0028
Low0.00260.0026
Average0.00270.0027
Change1.70%-3.95%
1 KZT to SGD stats

The performance of KZT to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0027 and a 30 day low of 0.0026. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for KZT to SGD was 1.70.

The performance of KZT to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0026. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for KZT to SGD was -3.95.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Singapore Dollar
1 KZT0.00272 SGD
5 KZT0.01361 SGD
10 KZT0.02723 SGD
20 KZT0.05446 SGD
50 KZT0.13614 SGD
100 KZT0.27228 SGD
250 KZT0.68071 SGD
500 KZT1.36142 SGD
1000 KZT2.72284 SGD
2000 KZT5.44568 SGD
5000 KZT13.61420 SGD
10000 KZT27.22840 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SGD367.26400 KZT
5 SGD1,836.32000 KZT
10 SGD3,672.64000 KZT
20 SGD7,345.28000 KZT
50 SGD18,363.20000 KZT
100 SGD36,726.40000 KZT
250 SGD91,816.00000 KZT
500 SGD183,632.00000 KZT
1000 SGD367,264.00000 KZT
2000 SGD734,528.00000 KZT
5000 SGD1,836,320.00000 KZT
10000 SGD3,672,640.00000 KZT