1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert KZT to LKR at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Sr0.6045 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:36
KZT to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 KZT to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.63250.6394
Low0.59350.5935
Average0.60910.6217
Change-4.42%-5.46%
1 KZT to LKR stats

The performance of KZT to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6325 and a 30 day low of 0.5935. This means the 30 day average was 0.6091. The change for KZT to LKR was -4.42.

The performance of KZT to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6394 and a 90 day low of 0.5935. This means the 90 day average was 0.6217. The change for KZT to LKR was -5.46.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KZT0.60450 LKR
5 KZT3.02248 LKR
10 KZT6.04497 LKR
20 KZT12.08994 LKR
50 KZT30.22485 LKR
100 KZT60.44970 LKR
250 KZT151.12425 LKR
500 KZT302.24850 LKR
1000 KZT604.49700 LKR
2000 KZT1,208.99400 LKR
5000 KZT3,022.48500 LKR
10000 KZT6,044.97000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LKR1.65427 KZT
5 LKR8.27135 KZT
10 LKR16.54270 KZT
20 LKR33.08540 KZT
50 LKR82.71350 KZT
100 LKR165.42700 KZT
250 LKR413.56750 KZT
500 LKR827.13500 KZT
1000 LKR1,654.27000 KZT
2000 LKR3,308.54000 KZT
5000 LKR8,271.35000 KZT
10000 LKR16,542.70000 KZT