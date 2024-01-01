10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert LKR to KZT at the real exchange rate

10,000 lkr
15,300.10 kzt

Sr1.000 LKR = ₸1.530 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:45
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4221.5050.9331.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0991.1020.6840.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8581.9091.1851.7194.661
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LKR1.53001 KZT
5 LKR7.65005 KZT
10 LKR15.30010 KZT
20 LKR30.60020 KZT
50 LKR76.50050 KZT
100 LKR153.00100 KZT
250 LKR382.50250 KZT
500 LKR765.00500 KZT
1000 LKR1,530.01000 KZT
2000 LKR3,060.02000 KZT
5000 LKR7,650.05000 KZT
10000 LKR15,300.10000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KZT0.65359 LKR
5 KZT3.26795 LKR
10 KZT6.53589 LKR
20 KZT13.07178 LKR
50 KZT32.67945 LKR
100 KZT65.35890 LKR
250 KZT163.39725 LKR
500 KZT326.79450 LKR
1000 KZT653.58900 LKR
2000 KZT1,307.17800 LKR
5000 KZT3,267.94500 LKR
10000 KZT6,535.89000 LKR