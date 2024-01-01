5 Cayman Islands dollars to Turkish liras

Convert KYD to TRY at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = TL41.80 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KYD to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 KYD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High41.813541.8135
Low41.607640.1801
Average41.747041.3653
Change0.47%4.03%
View full history

1 KYD to TRY stats

The performance of KYD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 41.8135 and a 30 day low of 41.6076. This means the 30 day average was 41.7470. The change for KYD to TRY was 0.47.

The performance of KYD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 41.8135 and a 90 day low of 40.1801. This means the 90 day average was 41.3653. The change for KYD to TRY was 4.03.

Track market ratesView KYD to TRY chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0480.9271.32217.7971.5061.3830.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07890.62911.42619.191.6241.4910.835
1 SGD0.75663.5690.701113.4611.1391.0460.585

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 KYD41.80180 TRY
5 KYD209.00900 TRY
10 KYD418.01800 TRY
20 KYD836.03600 TRY
50 KYD2,090.09000 TRY
100 KYD4,180.18000 TRY
250 KYD10,450.45000 TRY
500 KYD20,900.90000 TRY
1000 KYD41,801.80000 TRY
2000 KYD83,603.60000 TRY
5000 KYD209,009.00000 TRY
10000 KYD418,018.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 TRY0.02392 KYD
5 TRY0.11961 KYD
10 TRY0.23922 KYD
20 TRY0.47845 KYD
50 TRY1.19612 KYD
100 TRY2.39224 KYD
250 TRY5.98060 KYD
500 TRY11.96120 KYD
1000 TRY23.92240 KYD
2000 TRY47.84480 KYD
5000 TRY119.61200 KYD
10000 TRY239.22400 KYD