5,000 South Korean wons to Tanzanian shillings
Convert KRW to TZS at the real exchange rate
KRW to TZS conversion chart
1 KRW = 1.97551 TZS
0
|1 KRW to TZS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.0776
|2.0776
|Low
|1.9755
|1.9298
|Average
|2.0254
|2.0128
|Change
|-3.19%
|2.37%
1 KRW to TZS stats
The performance of KRW to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0776 and a 30 day low of 1.9755. This means the 30 day average was 2.0254. The change for KRW to TZS was -3.19.
The performance of KRW to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0776 and a 90 day low of 1.9298. This means the 90 day average was 2.0128. The change for KRW to TZS was 2.37.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tanzanian Shilling
|1 KRW
|1.97551 TZS
|5 KRW
|9.87755 TZS
|10 KRW
|19.75510 TZS
|20 KRW
|39.51020 TZS
|50 KRW
|98.77550 TZS
|100 KRW
|197.55100 TZS
|250 KRW
|493.87750 TZS
|500 KRW
|987.75500 TZS
|1000 KRW
|1,975.51000 TZS
|2000 KRW
|3,951.02000 TZS
|5000 KRW
|9,877.55000 TZS
|10000 KRW
|19,755.10000 TZS
|20000 KRW
|39,510.20000 TZS
|30000 KRW
|59,265.30000 TZS
|40000 KRW
|79,020.40000 TZS
|50000 KRW
|98,775.50000 TZS