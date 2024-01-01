20,000 South Korean wons to Tanzanian shillings

Convert KRW to TZS at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = tzs1.976 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 KRW to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.07762.0776
Low1.97581.9298
Average2.02542.0128
Change-3.17%2.39%
View full history

1 KRW to TZS stats

The performance of KRW to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0776 and a 30 day low of 1.9758. This means the 30 day average was 2.0254. The change for KRW to TZS was -3.17.

The performance of KRW to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0776 and a 90 day low of 1.9298. This means the 90 day average was 2.0128. The change for KRW to TZS was 2.39.

Track market ratesView KRW to TZS chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77384.0331.3237.13
1 EUR1.07911.4921.6260.83490.6341.4277.69
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7290.9565.153
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91810.51355.7390.8774.729

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KRW1.97587 TZS
5 KRW9.87935 TZS
10 KRW19.75870 TZS
20 KRW39.51740 TZS
50 KRW98.79350 TZS
100 KRW197.58700 TZS
250 KRW493.96750 TZS
500 KRW987.93500 TZS
1000 KRW1,975.87000 TZS
2000 KRW3,951.74000 TZS
5000 KRW9,879.35000 TZS
10000 KRW19,758.70000 TZS
20000 KRW39,517.40000 TZS
30000 KRW59,276.10000 TZS
40000 KRW79,034.80000 TZS
50000 KRW98,793.50000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / South Korean Won
1 TZS0.50611 KRW
5 TZS2.53054 KRW
10 TZS5.06107 KRW
20 TZS10.12214 KRW
50 TZS25.30535 KRW
100 TZS50.61070 KRW
250 TZS126.52675 KRW
500 TZS253.05350 KRW
1000 TZS506.10700 KRW
2000 TZS1,012.21400 KRW
5000 TZS2,530.53500 KRW
10000 TZS5,061.07000 KRW