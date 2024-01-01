Comorian francs to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert KMF to PEN at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = S/.0.008222 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
KMF to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PEN
1 KMF to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00860.0086
Low0.00820.0082
Average0.00840.0084
Change-3.53%-0.83%
1 KMF to PEN stats

The performance of KMF to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0086 and a 30 day low of 0.0082. This means the 30 day average was 0.0084. The change for KMF to PEN was -3.53.

The performance of KMF to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0086 and a 90 day low of 0.0082. This means the 90 day average was 0.0084. The change for KMF to PEN was -0.83.

How to convert Comorian francs to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KMF0.00822 PEN
5 KMF0.04111 PEN
10 KMF0.08222 PEN
20 KMF0.16445 PEN
50 KMF0.41112 PEN
100 KMF0.82224 PEN
250 KMF2.05560 PEN
500 KMF4.11119 PEN
1000 KMF8.22238 PEN
2000 KMF16.44476 PEN
5000 KMF41.11190 PEN
10000 KMF82.22380 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Comorian Franc
1 PEN121.61900 KMF
5 PEN608.09500 KMF
10 PEN1,216.19000 KMF
20 PEN2,432.38000 KMF
50 PEN6,080.95000 KMF
100 PEN12,161.90000 KMF
250 PEN30,404.75000 KMF
500 PEN60,809.50000 KMF
1000 PEN121,619.00000 KMF
2000 PEN243,238.00000 KMF
5000 PEN608,095.00000 KMF
10000 PEN1,216,190.00000 KMF