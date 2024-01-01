2,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Comorian francs

Convert PEN to KMF at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = CF121.4 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:07
PEN to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KMF
1 PEN to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High121.4840122.0530
Low116.7170116.7020
Average119.7037119.1037
Change4.01%0.26%
1 PEN to KMF stats

The performance of PEN to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 121.4840 and a 30 day low of 116.7170. This means the 30 day average was 119.7037. The change for PEN to KMF was 4.01.

The performance of PEN to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 122.0530 and a 90 day low of 116.7020. This means the 90 day average was 119.1037. The change for PEN to KMF was 0.26.

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Comorian Franc
1 PEN121.38600 KMF
5 PEN606.93000 KMF
10 PEN1,213.86000 KMF
20 PEN2,427.72000 KMF
50 PEN6,069.30000 KMF
100 PEN12,138.60000 KMF
250 PEN30,346.50000 KMF
500 PEN60,693.00000 KMF
1000 PEN121,386.00000 KMF
2000 PEN242,772.00000 KMF
5000 PEN606,930.00000 KMF
10000 PEN1,213,860.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KMF0.00824 PEN
5 KMF0.04119 PEN
10 KMF0.08238 PEN
20 KMF0.16476 PEN
50 KMF0.41191 PEN
100 KMF0.82382 PEN
250 KMF2.05955 PEN
500 KMF4.11910 PEN
1000 KMF8.23821 PEN
2000 KMF16.47642 PEN
5000 KMF41.19105 PEN
10000 KMF82.38210 PEN