1.00000 KMF = 0.00827 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:25
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KMF0.00827 PEN
5 KMF0.04136 PEN
10 KMF0.08272 PEN
20 KMF0.16544 PEN
50 KMF0.41359 PEN
100 KMF0.82719 PEN
250 KMF2.06797 PEN
500 KMF4.13595 PEN
1000 KMF8.27189 PEN
2000 KMF16.54378 PEN
5000 KMF41.35945 PEN
10000 KMF82.71890 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Comorian Franc
1 PEN120.89100 KMF
5 PEN604.45500 KMF
10 PEN1208.91000 KMF
20 PEN2417.82000 KMF
50 PEN6044.55000 KMF
100 PEN12089.10000 KMF
250 PEN30222.75000 KMF
500 PEN60445.50000 KMF
1000 PEN120891.00000 KMF
2000 PEN241782.00000 KMF
5000 PEN604455.00000 KMF
10000 PEN1208910.00000 KMF