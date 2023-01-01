250 Comorian francs to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert KMF to LKR at the real exchange rate

250 kmf
182.02 lkr

1.00000 KMF = 0.72810 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862241.0969591.20771.464481.620550.9447518.7264
1 GBP1.1597711.27225105.7831.698521.879521.0956921.719
1 USD0.91160.786009183.14661.335051.477320.8612517.0713
1 INR0.0109640.009453290.01202710.01605660.01776770.01035820.205316

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KMF0.72810 LKR
5 KMF3.64048 LKR
10 KMF7.28096 LKR
20 KMF14.56192 LKR
50 KMF36.40480 LKR
100 KMF72.80960 LKR
250 KMF182.02400 LKR
500 KMF364.04800 LKR
1000 KMF728.09600 LKR
2000 KMF1456.19200 LKR
5000 KMF3640.48000 LKR
10000 KMF7280.96000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 LKR1.37345 KMF
5 LKR6.86725 KMF
10 LKR13.73450 KMF
20 LKR27.46900 KMF
50 LKR68.67250 KMF
100 LKR137.34500 KMF
250 LKR343.36250 KMF
500 LKR686.72500 KMF
1000 LKR1373.45000 KMF
2000 LKR2746.90000 KMF
5000 LKR6867.25000 KMF
10000 LKR13734.50000 KMF