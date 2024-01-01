Convert LKR to KMF at the real exchange rate

10 Sri Lankan rupees to Comorian francs

10 lkr
15 kmf

Sr1.000 LKR = CF1.506 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3660.78883.4231.5050.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0861.1020.6840.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7321105.8261.911.1841.7184.659
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 LKR1.50633 KMF
5 LKR7.53165 KMF
10 LKR15.06330 KMF
20 LKR30.12660 KMF
50 LKR75.31650 KMF
100 LKR150.63300 KMF
250 LKR376.58250 KMF
500 LKR753.16500 KMF
1000 LKR1,506.33000 KMF
2000 LKR3,012.66000 KMF
5000 LKR7,531.65000 KMF
10000 LKR15,063.30000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KMF0.66387 LKR
5 KMF3.31933 LKR
10 KMF6.63865 LKR
20 KMF13.27730 LKR
50 KMF33.19325 LKR
100 KMF66.38650 LKR
250 KMF165.96625 LKR
500 KMF331.93250 LKR
1000 KMF663.86500 LKR
2000 KMF1,327.73000 LKR
5000 KMF3,319.32500 LKR
10000 KMF6,638.65000 LKR