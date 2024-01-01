Comorian francs to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert KMF to AED at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = د.إ0.008040 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:04
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KMF to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AED
1 KMF to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00840.0084
Low0.00800.0080
Average0.00820.0082
Change-3.07%-0.76%
View full history

1 KMF to AED stats

The performance of KMF to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0084 and a 30 day low of 0.0080. This means the 30 day average was 0.0082. The change for KMF to AED was -3.07.

The performance of KMF to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0084 and a 90 day low of 0.0080. This means the 90 day average was 0.0082. The change for KMF to AED was -0.76.

Track market ratesView KMF to AED chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07790.5541.4911.6270.93421.409
1 GBP1.19911.291108.5651.7881.9511.1225.668
1 USD0.9290.775184.0841.3841.5110.86719.88
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KMF0.00804 AED
5 KMF0.04020 AED
10 KMF0.08040 AED
20 KMF0.16081 AED
50 KMF0.40201 AED
100 KMF0.80403 AED
250 KMF2.01007 AED
500 KMF4.02015 AED
1000 KMF8.04029 AED
2000 KMF16.08058 AED
5000 KMF40.20145 AED
10000 KMF80.40290 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Comorian Franc
1 AED124.37400 KMF
5 AED621.87000 KMF
10 AED1,243.74000 KMF
20 AED2,487.48000 KMF
50 AED6,218.70000 KMF
100 AED12,437.40000 KMF
250 AED31,093.50000 KMF
500 AED62,187.00000 KMF
1000 AED124,374.00000 KMF
2000 AED248,748.00000 KMF
5000 AED621,870.00000 KMF
10000 AED1,243,740.00000 KMF