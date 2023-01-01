100 Cambodian riels to Myanmar kyats

Convert KHR to MMK at the real exchange rate

100 khr
51.10 mmk

1.00000 KHR = 0.51101 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.334351.478310.91157.134622.358683.16150.786009
1 CAD0.74942911.107880.68315.3468716.75662.32360.589058
1 AUD0.676450.90262110.616584.826215.124556.25460.531696
1 EUR1.09711.463921.6218517.8273724.529591.23650.86234

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Myanma Kyat
1 KHR0.51101 MMK
5 KHR2.55504 MMK
10 KHR5.11007 MMK
20 KHR10.22014 MMK
50 KHR25.55035 MMK
100 KHR51.10070 MMK
250 KHR127.75175 MMK
500 KHR255.50350 MMK
1000 KHR511.00700 MMK
2000 KHR1022.01400 MMK
5000 KHR2555.03500 MMK
10000 KHR5110.07000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Cambodian Riel
1 MMK1.95692 KHR
5 MMK9.78460 KHR
10 MMK19.56920 KHR
20 MMK39.13840 KHR
50 MMK97.84600 KHR
100 MMK195.69200 KHR
250 MMK489.23000 KHR
500 MMK978.46000 KHR
1000 MMK1956.92000 KHR
2000 MMK3913.84000 KHR
5000 MMK9784.60000 KHR
10000 MMK19569.20000 KHR