5000 Cambodian riels to Jordanian dinars

Convert KHR to JOD at the real exchange rate

5000 khr
0.863 jod

1.00000 KHR = 0.00017 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.334451.479290.911657.134922.365583.15950.786194
1 CAD0.74937211.108540.6831425.346716.759662.31740.589152
1 AUD0.6760.90208810.6162544.8231915.119156.21580.531467
1 EUR1.096951.463821.6227117.8266324.53391.22180.86241

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Jordanian Dinar
1 KHR0.00017 JOD
5 KHR0.00086 JOD
10 KHR0.00173 JOD
20 KHR0.00345 JOD
50 KHR0.00863 JOD
100 KHR0.01726 JOD
250 KHR0.04315 JOD
500 KHR0.08630 JOD
1000 KHR0.17259 JOD
2000 KHR0.34518 JOD
5000 KHR0.86295 JOD
10000 KHR1.72591 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Cambodian Riel
1 JOD5794.04000 KHR
5 JOD28970.20000 KHR
10 JOD57940.40000 KHR
20 JOD115880.80000 KHR
50 JOD289702.00000 KHR
100 JOD579404.00000 KHR
250 JOD1448510.00000 KHR
500 JOD2897020.00000 KHR
1000 JOD5794040.00000 KHR
2000 JOD11588080.00000 KHR
5000 JOD28970200.00000 KHR
10000 JOD57940400.00000 KHR