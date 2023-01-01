100 Kyrgystani soms to Nigerian nairas

Convert KGS to NGN at the real exchange rate

100 kgs
926.47 ngn

1.00000 KGS = 9.26467 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7860091.334351.481590.9113583.11263.67250.86075
1 GBP1.2722511.697631.884951.15945105.744.672341.09508
1 CAD0.7494290.58905811.110350.68300662.2872.752280.645071
1 AUD0.674950.5305170.9006210.61512956.09682.478750.580963

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Nigerian Naira
1 KGS9.26467 NGN
5 KGS46.32335 NGN
10 KGS92.64670 NGN
20 KGS185.29340 NGN
50 KGS463.23350 NGN
100 KGS926.46700 NGN
250 KGS2316.16750 NGN
500 KGS4632.33500 NGN
1000 KGS9264.67000 NGN
2000 KGS18529.34000 NGN
5000 KGS46323.35000 NGN
10000 KGS92646.70000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Kyrgystani Som
1 NGN0.10794 KGS
5 NGN0.53968 KGS
10 NGN1.07937 KGS
20 NGN2.15874 KGS
50 NGN5.39685 KGS
100 NGN10.79370 KGS
250 NGN26.98425 KGS
500 NGN53.96850 KGS
1000 NGN107.93700 KGS
2000 NGN215.87400 KGS
5000 NGN539.68500 KGS
10000 NGN1079.37000 KGS