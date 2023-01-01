100 Japanese yen to East Caribbean dollars

Convert JPY to XCD at the real exchange rate

100 jpy
1.88 xcd

1.00000 JPY = 0.01876 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862671.0977591.20681.464341.623890.9449418.7427
1 GBP1.1591911.27255105.731.697521.882471.0953721.7271
1 USD0.910950.785824183.08521.333951.479290.8607517.0737
1 INR0.01096410.009458050.012035810.01605520.01780450.01035980.205496

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / East Caribbean Dollar
100 JPY1.87637 XCD
1000 JPY18.76370 XCD
1500 JPY28.14555 XCD
2000 JPY37.52740 XCD
3000 JPY56.29110 XCD
5000 JPY93.81850 XCD
5400 JPY101.32398 XCD
10000 JPY187.63700 XCD
15000 JPY281.45550 XCD
20000 JPY375.27400 XCD
25000 JPY469.09250 XCD
30000 JPY562.91100 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 XCD53.29440 JPY
5 XCD266.47200 JPY
10 XCD532.94400 JPY
20 XCD1065.88800 JPY
50 XCD2664.72000 JPY
100 XCD5329.44000 JPY
250 XCD13323.60000 JPY
500 XCD26647.20000 JPY
1000 XCD53294.40000 JPY
2000 XCD106588.80000 JPY
5000 XCD266472.00000 JPY
10000 XCD532944.00000 JPY