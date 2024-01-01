Convert XCD to JPY at the real exchange rate

5,000 East Caribbean dollars to Japanese yen

5,000 xcd
297,787 jpy

$1.000 XCD = ¥59.56 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD118.1651.5040.7921.3783.5811.3590.937
1 ZAR0.05510.0830.0440.0754.6010.0750.052
1 AUD0.66512.07510.5270.91155.5610.9030.623
1 GBP1.26222.9251.89911.729105.4831.7151.182

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollars

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 XCD59.55740 JPY
5 XCD297.78700 JPY
10 XCD595.57400 JPY
20 XCD1,191.14800 JPY
50 XCD2,977.87000 JPY
100 XCD5,955.74000 JPY
250 XCD14,889.35000 JPY
500 XCD29,778.70000 JPY
1000 XCD59,557.40000 JPY
2000 XCD119,114.80000 JPY
5000 XCD297,787.00000 JPY
10000 XCD595,574.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / East Caribbean Dollar
100 JPY1.67905 XCD
1000 JPY16.79050 XCD
1500 JPY25.18575 XCD
2000 JPY33.58100 XCD
3000 JPY50.37150 XCD
5000 JPY83.95250 XCD
5400 JPY90.66870 XCD
10000 JPY167.90500 XCD
15000 JPY251.85750 XCD
20000 JPY335.81000 XCD
25000 JPY419.76250 XCD
30000 JPY503.71500 XCD