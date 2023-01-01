5000 Japanese yen to Croatian kunas

Convert JPY to HRK at the real exchange rate

5000 jpy
244.15 hrk

1.00000 JPY = 0.04883 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:04
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862081.0975591.1841.463641.623710.94549518.7474
1 GBP1.1599911.27315105.7731.697811.88351.0967621.7468
1 USD0.91110.785453183.07961.333551.47940.8614517.0811
1 INR0.01096680.009454230.012036710.01605150.0178070.0103690.205599

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Croatian Kuna
100 JPY4.88306 HRK
1000 JPY48.83060 HRK
1500 JPY73.24590 HRK
2000 JPY97.66120 HRK
3000 JPY146.49180 HRK
5000 JPY244.15300 HRK
5400 JPY263.68524 HRK
10000 JPY488.30600 HRK
15000 JPY732.45900 HRK
20000 JPY976.61200 HRK
25000 JPY1220.76500 HRK
30000 JPY1464.91800 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Japanese Yen
1 HRK20.47900 JPY
5 HRK102.39500 JPY
10 HRK204.79000 JPY
20 HRK409.58000 JPY
50 HRK1023.95000 JPY
100 HRK2047.90000 JPY
250 HRK5119.75000 JPY
500 HRK10239.50000 JPY
1000 HRK20479.00000 JPY
2000 HRK40958.00000 JPY
5000 HRK102395.00000 JPY
10000 HRK204790.00000 JPY