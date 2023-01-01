1 Jersey pound to Sri Lankan rupees

1.00000 JEP = 414.44900 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 JEP414.44900 LKR
5 JEP2072.24500 LKR
10 JEP4144.49000 LKR
20 JEP8288.98000 LKR
50 JEP20722.45000 LKR
100 JEP41444.90000 LKR
250 JEP103612.25000 LKR
500 JEP207224.50000 LKR
1000 JEP414449.00000 LKR
2000 JEP828898.00000 LKR
5000 JEP2072245.00000 LKR
10000 JEP4144490.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Jersey pound
1 LKR0.00241 JEP
5 LKR0.01206 JEP
10 LKR0.02413 JEP
20 LKR0.04826 JEP
50 LKR0.12064 JEP
100 LKR0.24128 JEP
250 LKR0.60321 JEP
500 LKR1.20642 JEP
1000 LKR2.41284 JEP
2000 LKR4.82568 JEP
5000 LKR12.06420 JEP
10000 LKR24.12840 JEP