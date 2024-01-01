10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Jersey pounds

Convert LKR to JEP at the real exchange rate

10,000 lkr
25.85 jep

Sr1.000 LKR = £0.002585 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3660.78883.4231.5050.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0731.1020.6830.9922.689
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8341.911.1841.7194.66
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Jersey pound
1 LKR0.00258 JEP
5 LKR0.01292 JEP
10 LKR0.02585 JEP
20 LKR0.05170 JEP
50 LKR0.12924 JEP
100 LKR0.25849 JEP
250 LKR0.64622 JEP
500 LKR1.29243 JEP
1000 LKR2.58486 JEP
2000 LKR5.16972 JEP
5000 LKR12.92430 JEP
10000 LKR25.84860 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 JEP386.86800 LKR
5 JEP1,934.34000 LKR
10 JEP3,868.68000 LKR
20 JEP7,737.36000 LKR
50 JEP19,343.40000 LKR
100 JEP38,686.80000 LKR
250 JEP96,717.00000 LKR
500 JEP193,434.00000 LKR
1000 JEP386,868.00000 LKR
2000 JEP773,736.00000 LKR
5000 JEP1,934,340.00000 LKR
10000 JEP3,868,680.00000 LKR