Convert GMD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Turkish liras

1000 gmd
483.70 try

D1.000 GMD = TL0.4837 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:38
How to convert Gambian dalasis to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Turkish Lira
1 GMD0.48370 TRY
5 GMD2.41848 TRY
10 GMD4.83696 TRY
20 GMD9.67392 TRY
50 GMD24.18480 TRY
100 GMD48.36960 TRY
250 GMD120.92400 TRY
500 GMD241.84800 TRY
1000 GMD483.69600 TRY
2000 GMD967.39200 TRY
5000 GMD2418.48000 TRY
10000 GMD4836.96000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Gambian Dalasi
1 TRY2.06741 GMD
5 TRY10.33705 GMD
10 TRY20.67410 GMD
20 TRY41.34820 GMD
50 TRY103.37050 GMD
100 TRY206.74100 GMD
250 TRY516.85250 GMD
500 TRY1033.70500 GMD
1000 TRY2067.41000 GMD
2000 TRY4134.82000 GMD
5000 TRY10337.05000 GMD
10000 TRY20674.10000 GMD