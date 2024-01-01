Convert GMD to KWD at the real exchange rate

2,000 Gambian dalasis to Kuwaiti dinars

2,000 gmd
9.003 kwd

D1.000 GMD = ك0.004502 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6271.4661.6120.95819.235
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9111.7321.9051.13222.729
1 USD0.9310.788183.4441.3651.5010.89217.908
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GMD0.00450 KWD
5 GMD0.02251 KWD
10 GMD0.04502 KWD
20 GMD0.09003 KWD
50 GMD0.22508 KWD
100 GMD0.45016 KWD
250 GMD1.12540 KWD
500 GMD2.25079 KWD
1000 GMD4.50158 KWD
2000 GMD9.00316 KWD
5000 GMD22.50790 KWD
10000 GMD45.01580 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Gambian Dalasi
1 KWD222.14400 GMD
5 KWD1,110.72000 GMD
10 KWD2,221.44000 GMD
20 KWD4,442.88000 GMD
50 KWD11,107.20000 GMD
100 KWD22,214.40000 GMD
250 KWD55,536.00000 GMD
500 KWD111,072.00000 GMD
1000 KWD222,144.00000 GMD
2000 KWD444,288.00000 GMD
5000 KWD1,110,720.00000 GMD
10000 KWD2,221,440.00000 GMD