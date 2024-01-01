Convert GMD to KES at the real exchange rate

20 Gambian dalasis to Kenyan shillings

20 gmd
38 kes

D1.000 GMD = Ksh1.896 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:18
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6291.4661.6120.95819.237
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9211.7321.9051.13222.733
1 USD0.9310.788183.4381.3641.5010.89217.908
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Kenyan Shilling
1 GMD1.89577 KES
5 GMD9.47885 KES
10 GMD18.95770 KES
20 GMD37.91540 KES
50 GMD94.78850 KES
100 GMD189.57700 KES
250 GMD473.94250 KES
500 GMD947.88500 KES
1000 GMD1,895.77000 KES
2000 GMD3,791.54000 KES
5000 GMD9,478.85000 KES
10000 GMD18,957.70000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Gambian Dalasi
1 KES0.52749 GMD
5 KES2.63746 GMD
10 KES5.27491 GMD
20 KES10.54982 GMD
50 KES26.37455 GMD
100 KES52.74910 GMD
250 KES131.87275 GMD
500 KES263.74550 GMD
1000 KES527.49100 GMD
2000 KES1,054.98200 GMD
5000 KES2,637.45500 GMD
10000 KES5,274.91000 GMD