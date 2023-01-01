1 Kenyan shilling to Gambian dalasis

Convert KES to GMD at the real exchange rate

1 kes
0.43 gmd

1.00000 KES = 0.43069 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Gambian Dalasi
1 KES0.43069 GMD
5 KES2.15346 GMD
10 KES4.30693 GMD
20 KES8.61386 GMD
50 KES21.53465 GMD
100 KES43.06930 GMD
250 KES107.67325 GMD
500 KES215.34650 GMD
1000 KES430.69300 GMD
2000 KES861.38600 GMD
5000 KES2153.46500 GMD
10000 KES4306.93000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Kenyan Shilling
1 GMD2.32184 KES
5 GMD11.60920 KES
10 GMD23.21840 KES
20 GMD46.43680 KES
50 GMD116.09200 KES
100 GMD232.18400 KES
250 GMD580.46000 KES
500 GMD1160.92000 KES
1000 GMD2321.84000 KES
2000 GMD4643.68000 KES
5000 GMD11609.20000 KES
10000 GMD23218.40000 KES