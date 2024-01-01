Convert GMD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Chinese yuan rmb

1,000 gmd
106.62 cny

D1.000 GMD = ¥0.1066 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6411.4661.6120.95819.252
1 GBP1.18211.27105.9491.7321.9051.13222.754
1 USD0.9310.787183.4341.3641.50.89117.918
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GMD0.10662 CNY
5 GMD0.53308 CNY
10 GMD1.06616 CNY
20 GMD2.13232 CNY
50 GMD5.33080 CNY
100 GMD10.66160 CNY
250 GMD26.65400 CNY
500 GMD53.30800 CNY
1000 GMD106.61600 CNY
2000 GMD213.23200 CNY
5000 GMD533.08000 CNY
10000 GMD1,066.16000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Gambian Dalasi
1 CNY9.37944 GMD
5 CNY46.89720 GMD
10 CNY93.79440 GMD
20 CNY187.58880 GMD
50 CNY468.97200 GMD
100 CNY937.94400 GMD
250 CNY2,344.86000 GMD
500 CNY4,689.72000 GMD
1000 CNY9,379.44000 GMD
2000 CNY18,758.88000 GMD
5000 CNY46,897.20000 GMD
10000 CNY93,794.40000 GMD