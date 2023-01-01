10 Chinese yuan rmb to Gambian dalasis

Convert CNY to GMD at the real exchange rate

10 cny
94.02 gmd

1.00000 CNY = 9.40191 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Gambian Dalasi
1 CNY9.40191 GMD
5 CNY47.00955 GMD
10 CNY94.01910 GMD
20 CNY188.03820 GMD
50 CNY470.09550 GMD
100 CNY940.19100 GMD
250 CNY2350.47750 GMD
500 CNY4700.95500 GMD
1000 CNY9401.91000 GMD
2000 CNY18803.82000 GMD
5000 CNY47009.55000 GMD
10000 CNY94019.10000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GMD0.10636 CNY
5 GMD0.53180 CNY
10 GMD1.06361 CNY
20 GMD2.12722 CNY
50 GMD5.31805 CNY
100 GMD10.63610 CNY
250 GMD26.59025 CNY
500 GMD53.18050 CNY
1000 GMD106.36100 CNY
2000 GMD212.72200 CNY
5000 GMD531.80500 CNY
10000 GMD1063.61000 CNY