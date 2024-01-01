100 Ghanaian cedis to Nepalese rupees

Convert GHS to NPR at the real exchange rate

100 ghs
924.87 npr

GH¢1.000 GHS = ₨9.249 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93218.1080.7881.3531.50283.493
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2630.5770.9911.161.152
1 EUR1.0741.466119.4390.8461.4521.61289.63
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Nepalese Rupee
1 GHS9.24875 NPR
5 GHS46.24375 NPR
10 GHS92.48750 NPR
20 GHS184.97500 NPR
50 GHS462.43750 NPR
100 GHS924.87500 NPR
250 GHS2,312.18750 NPR
500 GHS4,624.37500 NPR
1000 GHS9,248.75000 NPR
2000 GHS18,497.50000 NPR
5000 GHS46,243.75000 NPR
10000 GHS92,487.50000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NPR0.10812 GHS
5 NPR0.54062 GHS
10 NPR1.08123 GHS
20 NPR2.16246 GHS
50 NPR5.40615 GHS
100 NPR10.81230 GHS
250 NPR27.03075 GHS
500 NPR54.06150 GHS
1000 NPR108.12300 GHS
2000 NPR216.24600 GHS
5000 NPR540.61500 GHS
10000 NPR1,081.23000 GHS