Georgian laris to Singapore dollars today

Convert GEL to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
475.05 sgd

₾1.000 GEL = S$0.4750 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5961.4661.6130.95919.296
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8811.7321.9061.13322.804
1 USD0.9310.788183.451.3651.5020.89317.973
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Singapore Dollar
1 GEL0.47505 SGD
5 GEL2.37524 SGD
10 GEL4.75047 SGD
20 GEL9.50094 SGD
50 GEL23.75235 SGD
100 GEL47.50470 SGD
250 GEL118.76175 SGD
500 GEL237.52350 SGD
1000 GEL475.04700 SGD
2000 GEL950.09400 SGD
5000 GEL2,375.23500 SGD
10000 GEL4,750.47000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 SGD2.10505 GEL
5 SGD10.52525 GEL
10 SGD21.05050 GEL
20 SGD42.10100 GEL
50 SGD105.25250 GEL
100 SGD210.50500 GEL
250 SGD526.26250 GEL
500 SGD1,052.52500 GEL
1000 SGD2,105.05000 GEL
2000 SGD4,210.10000 GEL
5000 SGD10,525.25000 GEL
10000 SGD21,050.50000 GEL