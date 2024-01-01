10 Georgian laris to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert GEL to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 gel
1,071.67 lkr

₾1.000 GEL = Sr107.2 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5951.4661.6120.95919.269
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9141.7331.9051.13322.778
1 USD0.9310.788183.4531.3651.5010.89317.948
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GEL107.16700 LKR
5 GEL535.83500 LKR
10 GEL1,071.67000 LKR
20 GEL2,143.34000 LKR
50 GEL5,358.35000 LKR
100 GEL10,716.70000 LKR
250 GEL26,791.75000 LKR
500 GEL53,583.50000 LKR
1000 GEL107,167.00000 LKR
2000 GEL214,334.00000 LKR
5000 GEL535,835.00000 LKR
10000 GEL1,071,670.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 LKR0.00933 GEL
5 LKR0.04666 GEL
10 LKR0.09331 GEL
20 LKR0.18662 GEL
50 LKR0.46656 GEL
100 LKR0.93312 GEL
250 LKR2.33281 GEL
500 LKR4.66562 GEL
1000 LKR9.33123 GEL
2000 LKR18.66246 GEL
5000 LKR46.65615 GEL
10000 LKR93.31230 GEL