Convert LKR to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 Sri Lankan rupee to Georgian laris

1 lkr
0.01 gel

Sr1.000 LKR = ₾0.009248 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:05
Loading

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 LKR0.00925 GEL
5 LKR0.04624 GEL
10 LKR0.09248 GEL
20 LKR0.18495 GEL
50 LKR0.46238 GEL
100 LKR0.92476 GEL
250 LKR2.31189 GEL
500 LKR4.62379 GEL
1000 LKR9.24757 GEL
2000 LKR18.49514 GEL
5000 LKR46.23785 GEL
10000 LKR92.47570 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GEL108.13700 LKR
5 GEL540.68500 LKR
10 GEL1,081.37000 LKR
20 GEL2,162.74000 LKR
50 GEL5,406.85000 LKR
100 GEL10,813.70000 LKR
250 GEL27,034.25000 LKR
500 GEL54,068.50000 LKR
1000 GEL108,137.00000 LKR
2000 GEL216,274.00000 LKR
5000 GEL540,685.00000 LKR
10000 GEL1,081,370.00000 LKR