10 Georgian laris to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert GEL to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 gel
1,209.65 lkr

1.00000 GEL = 120.96500 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:37 UTC
GEL to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.047987.17181.432691.646350.962118.523
1GBP1.1535411.2088100.5571.652671.899141.1098221.3671
1USD0.95430.827267183.18711.36721.571090.918117.6763
1INR0.01147160.009944650.012021110.01643520.01888620.01103660.212488

How to convert Georgian laris to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GEL120.96500 LKR
5 GEL604.82500 LKR
10 GEL1209.65000 LKR
20 GEL2419.30000 LKR
50 GEL6048.25000 LKR
100 GEL12096.50000 LKR
250 GEL30241.25000 LKR
500 GEL60482.50000 LKR
1000 GEL120965.00000 LKR
2000 GEL241930.00000 LKR
5000 GEL604825.00000 LKR
10000 GEL1209650.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 LKR0.00827 GEL
5 LKR0.04133 GEL
10 LKR0.08267 GEL
20 LKR0.16534 GEL
50 LKR0.41334 GEL
100 LKR0.82669 GEL
250 LKR2.06671 GEL
500 LKR4.13343 GEL
1000 LKR8.26686 GEL
2000 LKR16.53372 GEL
5000 LKR41.33430 GEL
10000 LKR82.66860 GEL