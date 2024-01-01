Convert GEL to BRL at the real exchange rate

Georgian laris to Brazilian reais today

1,000 gel
1,892.67 brl

₾1.000 GEL = R$1.893 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:40
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Georgian laris to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Brazilian Real
1 GEL1.89267 BRL
5 GEL9.46335 BRL
10 GEL18.92670 BRL
20 GEL37.85340 BRL
50 GEL94.63350 BRL
100 GEL189.26700 BRL
250 GEL473.16750 BRL
500 GEL946.33500 BRL
1000 GEL1,892.67000 BRL
2000 GEL3,785.34000 BRL
5000 GEL9,463.35000 BRL
10000 GEL18,926.70000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Georgian Lari
1 BRL0.52835 GEL
5 BRL2.64177 GEL
10 BRL5.28354 GEL
20 BRL10.56708 GEL
50 BRL26.41770 GEL
100 BRL52.83540 GEL
250 BRL132.08850 GEL
500 BRL264.17700 GEL
1000 BRL528.35400 GEL
2000 BRL1,056.70800 GEL
5000 BRL2,641.77000 GEL
10000 BRL5,283.54000 GEL