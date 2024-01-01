1 Fijian dollar to Nepalese rupees

Convert FJD to NPR at the real exchange rate

1 fjd
59.30 npr

FJ$1.000 FJD = ₨59.30 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:08
How to convert Fijian dollars to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 FJD59.29710 NPR
5 FJD296.48550 NPR
10 FJD592.97100 NPR
20 FJD1,185.94200 NPR
50 FJD2,964.85500 NPR
100 FJD5,929.71000 NPR
250 FJD14,824.27500 NPR
500 FJD29,648.55000 NPR
1000 FJD59,297.10000 NPR
2000 FJD118,594.20000 NPR
5000 FJD296,485.50000 NPR
10000 FJD592,971.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 NPR0.01686 FJD
5 NPR0.08432 FJD
10 NPR0.16864 FJD
20 NPR0.33728 FJD
50 NPR0.84321 FJD
100 NPR1.68642 FJD
250 NPR4.21605 FJD
500 NPR8.43210 FJD
1000 NPR16.86420 FJD
2000 NPR33.72840 FJD
5000 NPR84.32100 FJD
10000 NPR168.64200 FJD