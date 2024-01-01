1 Fijian dollar to Moroccan dirhams

Convert FJD to MAD at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = د.م.4.404 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:15
FJD to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MAD
1 FJD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.44844.4484
Low4.36204.3190
Average4.40584.3746
Change0.44%1.45%
1 FJD to MAD stats

The performance of FJD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4484 and a 30 day low of 4.3620. This means the 30 day average was 4.4058. The change for FJD to MAD was 0.44.

The performance of FJD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4484 and a 90 day low of 4.3190. This means the 90 day average was 4.3746. The change for FJD to MAD was 1.45.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8541.5090.9281.32384.0820.7731.384
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.7090.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83310.6150.87755.7260.5120.917
1 EUR1.07819.2381.62611.42590.6030.8331.491

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Fijian dollars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 FJD4.40397 MAD
5 FJD22.01985 MAD
10 FJD44.03970 MAD
20 FJD88.07940 MAD
50 FJD220.19850 MAD
100 FJD440.39700 MAD
250 FJD1,100.99250 MAD
500 FJD2,201.98500 MAD
1000 FJD4,403.97000 MAD
2000 FJD8,807.94000 MAD
5000 FJD22,019.85000 MAD
10000 FJD44,039.70000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Fijian Dollar
1 MAD0.22707 FJD
5 MAD1.13534 FJD
10 MAD2.27068 FJD
20 MAD4.54136 FJD
50 MAD11.35340 FJD
100 MAD22.70680 FJD
250 MAD56.76700 FJD
500 MAD113.53400 FJD
1000 MAD227.06800 FJD
2000 MAD454.13600 FJD
5000 MAD1,135.34000 FJD
10000 MAD2,270.68000 FJD