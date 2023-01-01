1 Fijian dollar to Moroccan dirhams

Convert FJD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1 fjd
4.45 mad

1.00000 FJD = 4.44910 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090690.88131.493631.66250.964318.7444
1 GBP1.1494311.25355104.461.71681.91091.1083921.545
1 USD0.916950.797734183.33151.369551.524390.884217.1872
1 INR0.01100340.009573020.012000310.0164350.01829310.01061060.206251

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 FJD4.44910 MAD
5 FJD22.24550 MAD
10 FJD44.49100 MAD
20 FJD88.98200 MAD
50 FJD222.45500 MAD
100 FJD444.91000 MAD
250 FJD1112.27500 MAD
500 FJD2224.55000 MAD
1000 FJD4449.10000 MAD
2000 FJD8898.20000 MAD
5000 FJD22245.50000 MAD
10000 FJD44491.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Fijian Dollar
1 MAD0.22476 FJD
5 MAD1.12383 FJD
10 MAD2.24765 FJD
20 MAD4.49530 FJD
50 MAD11.23825 FJD
100 MAD22.47650 FJD
250 MAD56.19125 FJD
500 MAD112.38250 FJD
1000 MAD224.76500 FJD
2000 MAD449.53000 FJD
5000 MAD1123.82500 FJD
10000 MAD2247.65000 FJD