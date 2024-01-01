10 Fijian dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert FJD to CNY at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = ¥3.167 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 FJD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.20583.2278
Low3.13353.1335
Average3.17283.1811
Change-0.59%-0.72%
View full history

1 FJD to CNY stats

The performance of FJD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2058 and a 30 day low of 3.1335. This means the 30 day average was 3.1728. The change for FJD to CNY was -0.59.

The performance of FJD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2278 and a 90 day low of 3.1335. This means the 90 day average was 3.1811. The change for FJD to CNY was -0.72.

Track market ratesView FJD to CNY chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8411.5070.9281.32384.0830.7721.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7130.0430.078
1 AUD0.66411.83710.6160.87855.7890.5120.919
1 EUR1.07819.2241.62411.42690.5990.8321.492

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 FJD3.16744 CNY
5 FJD15.83720 CNY
10 FJD31.67440 CNY
20 FJD63.34880 CNY
50 FJD158.37200 CNY
100 FJD316.74400 CNY
250 FJD791.86000 CNY
500 FJD1,583.72000 CNY
1000 FJD3,167.44000 CNY
2000 FJD6,334.88000 CNY
5000 FJD15,837.20000 CNY
10000 FJD31,674.40000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Fijian Dollar
1 CNY0.31571 FJD
5 CNY1.57856 FJD
10 CNY3.15712 FJD
20 CNY6.31424 FJD
50 CNY15.78560 FJD
100 CNY31.57120 FJD
250 CNY78.92800 FJD
500 CNY157.85600 FJD
1000 CNY315.71200 FJD
2000 CNY631.42400 FJD
5000 CNY1,578.56000 FJD
10000 CNY3,157.12000 FJD