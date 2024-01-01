Fijian dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today
Convert FJD to BAM at the real exchange rate
FJD to BAM conversion chart
1 FJD = 0.80713 BAM
0
|1 FJD to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.8070
|0.8070
|Low
|0.7945
|0.7841
|Average
|0.8003
|0.7944
|Change
|1.48%
|1.71%
1 FJD to BAM stats
The performance of FJD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8070 and a 30 day low of 0.7945. This means the 30 day average was 0.8003. The change for FJD to BAM was 1.48.
The performance of FJD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8070 and a 90 day low of 0.7841. This means the 90 day average was 0.7944. The change for FJD to BAM was 1.71.
|Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 FJD
|0.80713 BAM
|5 FJD
|4.03563 BAM
|10 FJD
|8.07125 BAM
|20 FJD
|16.14250 BAM
|50 FJD
|40.35625 BAM
|100 FJD
|80.71250 BAM
|250 FJD
|201.78125 BAM
|500 FJD
|403.56250 BAM
|1000 FJD
|807.12500 BAM
|2000 FJD
|1,614.25000 BAM
|5000 FJD
|4,035.62500 BAM
|10000 FJD
|8,071.25000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Fijian Dollar
|1 BAM
|1.23897 FJD
|5 BAM
|6.19485 FJD
|10 BAM
|12.38970 FJD
|20 BAM
|24.77940 FJD
|50 BAM
|61.94850 FJD
|100 BAM
|123.89700 FJD
|250 BAM
|309.74250 FJD
|500 BAM
|619.48500 FJD
|1000 BAM
|1,238.97000 FJD
|2000 BAM
|2,477.94000 FJD
|5000 BAM
|6,194.85000 FJD
|10000 BAM
|12,389.70000 FJD