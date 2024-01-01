1 Fijian dollar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert FJD to BAM at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = KM0.8071 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:36
FJD to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BAM
1 FJD to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.80700.8070
Low0.79450.7841
Average0.80030.7944
Change1.48%1.71%
1 FJD to BAM stats

The performance of FJD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8070 and a 30 day low of 0.7945. This means the 30 day average was 0.8003. The change for FJD to BAM was 1.48.

The performance of FJD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8070 and a 90 day low of 0.7841. This means the 90 day average was 0.7944. The change for FJD to BAM was 1.71.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 FJD0.80713 BAM
5 FJD4.03563 BAM
10 FJD8.07125 BAM
20 FJD16.14250 BAM
50 FJD40.35625 BAM
100 FJD80.71250 BAM
250 FJD201.78125 BAM
500 FJD403.56250 BAM
1000 FJD807.12500 BAM
2000 FJD1,614.25000 BAM
5000 FJD4,035.62500 BAM
10000 FJD8,071.25000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Fijian Dollar
1 BAM1.23897 FJD
5 BAM6.19485 FJD
10 BAM12.38970 FJD
20 BAM24.77940 FJD
50 BAM61.94850 FJD
100 BAM123.89700 FJD
250 BAM309.74250 FJD
500 BAM619.48500 FJD
1000 BAM1,238.97000 FJD
2000 BAM2,477.94000 FJD
5000 BAM6,194.85000 FJD
10000 BAM12,389.70000 FJD