20 Ethiopian birrs to Bulgarian levs

Convert ETB to BGN at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = лв0.01518 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
ETB to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BGN
1 ETB to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01530.0314
Low0.01470.0147
Average0.01500.0171
Change1.63%-51.34%
1 ETB to BGN stats

The performance of ETB to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0153 and a 30 day low of 0.0147. This means the 30 day average was 0.0150. The change for ETB to BGN was 1.63.

The performance of ETB to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0314 and a 90 day low of 0.0147. This means the 90 day average was 0.0171. The change for ETB to BGN was -51.34.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bulgarian Lev
1 ETB0.01518 BGN
5 ETB0.07591 BGN
10 ETB0.15182 BGN
20 ETB0.30363 BGN
50 ETB0.75908 BGN
100 ETB1.51816 BGN
250 ETB3.79540 BGN
500 ETB7.59080 BGN
1000 ETB15.18160 BGN
2000 ETB30.36320 BGN
5000 ETB75.90800 BGN
10000 ETB151.81600 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ethiopian Birr
1 BGN65.86940 ETB
5 BGN329.34700 ETB
10 BGN658.69400 ETB
20 BGN1,317.38800 ETB
50 BGN3,293.47000 ETB
100 BGN6,586.94000 ETB
250 BGN16,467.35000 ETB
500 BGN32,934.70000 ETB
1000 BGN65,869.40000 ETB
2000 BGN131,738.80000 ETB
5000 BGN329,347.00000 ETB
10000 BGN658,694.00000 ETB