10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Ethiopian birrs

Convert BGN to ETB at the real exchange rate

10,000 bgn
314,186 etb

1.00000 BGN = 31.41860 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ethiopian Birr
1 BGN31.41860 ETB
5 BGN157.09300 ETB
10 BGN314.18600 ETB
20 BGN628.37200 ETB
50 BGN1570.93000 ETB
100 BGN3141.86000 ETB
250 BGN7854.65000 ETB
500 BGN15709.30000 ETB
1000 BGN31418.60000 ETB
2000 BGN62837.20000 ETB
5000 BGN157093.00000 ETB
10000 BGN314186.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bulgarian Lev
1 ETB0.03183 BGN
5 ETB0.15914 BGN
10 ETB0.31828 BGN
20 ETB0.63657 BGN
50 ETB1.59141 BGN
100 ETB3.18283 BGN
250 ETB7.95707 BGN
500 ETB15.91415 BGN
1000 ETB31.82830 BGN
2000 ETB63.65660 BGN
5000 ETB159.14150 BGN
10000 ETB318.28300 BGN