20 Egyptian pounds to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert EGP to PEN at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = S/.0.07692 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:13
EGP to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PEN
1 EGP to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07760.0789
Low0.07680.0757
Average0.07720.0772
Change-0.82%-1.10%
1 EGP to PEN stats

The performance of EGP to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0776 and a 30 day low of 0.0768. This means the 30 day average was 0.0772. The change for EGP to PEN was -0.82.

The performance of EGP to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0789 and a 90 day low of 0.0757. This means the 90 day average was 0.0772. The change for EGP to PEN was -1.10.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 EGP0.07692 PEN
5 EGP0.38461 PEN
10 EGP0.76921 PEN
20 EGP1.53842 PEN
50 EGP3.84605 PEN
100 EGP7.69210 PEN
250 EGP19.23025 PEN
500 EGP38.46050 PEN
1000 EGP76.92100 PEN
2000 EGP153.84200 PEN
5000 EGP384.60500 PEN
10000 EGP769.21000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Egyptian Pound
1 PEN13.00030 EGP
5 PEN65.00150 EGP
10 PEN130.00300 EGP
20 PEN260.00600 EGP
50 PEN650.01500 EGP
100 PEN1,300.03000 EGP
250 PEN3,250.07500 EGP
500 PEN6,500.15000 EGP
1000 PEN13,000.30000 EGP
2000 PEN26,000.60000 EGP
5000 PEN65,001.50000 EGP
10000 PEN130,003.00000 EGP