5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Egyptian pounds
Convert PEN to EGP at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
PEN to EGP conversion chart
1 PEN = 12.98280 EGP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 PEN to EGP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|13.0227
|13.2112
|Low
|12.8845
|12.6726
|Average
|12.9537
|12.9632
|Change
|0.34%
|0.46%
|View full history
1 PEN to EGP stats
The performance of PEN to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.0227 and a 30 day low of 12.8845. This means the 30 day average was 12.9537. The change for PEN to EGP was 0.34.
The performance of PEN to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.2112 and a 90 day low of 12.6726. This means the 90 day average was 12.9632. The change for PEN to EGP was 0.46.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Egyptian pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Egyptian Pound
|1 PEN
|12.98280 EGP
|5 PEN
|64.91400 EGP
|10 PEN
|129.82800 EGP
|20 PEN
|259.65600 EGP
|50 PEN
|649.14000 EGP
|100 PEN
|1,298.28000 EGP
|250 PEN
|3,245.70000 EGP
|500 PEN
|6,491.40000 EGP
|1000 PEN
|12,982.80000 EGP
|2000 PEN
|25,965.60000 EGP
|5000 PEN
|64,914.00000 EGP
|10000 PEN
|129,828.00000 EGP