500 Egyptian pounds to Omani rials

Convert EGP to OMR at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ر.ع.0.007893 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:12
EGP to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

OMR
1 EGP to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00800.0080
Low0.00790.0078
Average0.00790.0079
Change-0.24%-0.91%
1 EGP to OMR stats

The performance of EGP to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0080 and a 30 day low of 0.0079. This means the 30 day average was 0.0079. The change for EGP to OMR was -0.24.

The performance of EGP to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0080 and a 90 day low of 0.0078. This means the 90 day average was 0.0079. The change for EGP to OMR was -0.91.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50484.0743.67334.264
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.62190.6153.95936.93
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.7892.65624.774
1 GBP1.2971.2041.79411.95109.0574.76444.446

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Omani Rial
1 EGP0.00789 OMR
5 EGP0.03947 OMR
10 EGP0.07893 OMR
20 EGP0.15787 OMR
50 EGP0.39467 OMR
100 EGP0.78935 OMR
250 EGP1.97336 OMR
500 EGP3.94673 OMR
1000 EGP7.89345 OMR
2000 EGP15.78690 OMR
5000 EGP39.46725 OMR
10000 EGP78.93450 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Egyptian Pound
1 OMR126.68700 EGP
5 OMR633.43500 EGP
10 OMR1,266.87000 EGP
20 OMR2,533.74000 EGP
50 OMR6,334.35000 EGP
100 OMR12,668.70000 EGP
250 OMR31,671.75000 EGP
500 OMR63,343.50000 EGP
1000 OMR126,687.00000 EGP
2000 OMR253,374.00000 EGP
5000 OMR633,435.00000 EGP
10000 OMR1,266,870.00000 EGP