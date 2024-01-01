10 thousand Egyptian pounds to Nigerian nairas

Convert EGP to NGN at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ₦35.00 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 EGP to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.012135.0121
Low34.173631.8439
Average34.540733.5535
Change1.86%5.23%
View full history

1 EGP to NGN stats

The performance of EGP to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.0121 and a 30 day low of 34.1736. This means the 30 day average was 34.5407. The change for EGP to NGN was 1.86.

The performance of EGP to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.0121 and a 90 day low of 31.8439. This means the 90 day average was 33.5535. The change for EGP to NGN was 5.23.

Track market ratesView EGP to NGN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50484.0743.67334.264
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.62190.6113.95936.929
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.7872.65624.774
1 GBP1.2971.2041.79411.95109.0484.76444.443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Nigerian Naira
1 EGP35.00130 NGN
5 EGP175.00650 NGN
10 EGP350.01300 NGN
20 EGP700.02600 NGN
50 EGP1,750.06500 NGN
100 EGP3,500.13000 NGN
250 EGP8,750.32500 NGN
500 EGP17,500.65000 NGN
1000 EGP35,001.30000 NGN
2000 EGP70,002.60000 NGN
5000 EGP175,006.50000 NGN
10000 EGP350,013.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Egyptian Pound
1 NGN0.02857 EGP
5 NGN0.14285 EGP
10 NGN0.28570 EGP
20 NGN0.57141 EGP
50 NGN1.42852 EGP
100 NGN2.85703 EGP
250 NGN7.14258 EGP
500 NGN14.28515 EGP
1000 NGN28.57030 EGP
2000 NGN57.14060 EGP
5000 NGN142.85150 EGP
10000 NGN285.70300 EGP