5 Egyptian pounds to Lesotho lotis

Convert EGP to LSL at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = L0.3609 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:40
EGP to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LSL
1 EGP to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36400.3815
Low0.35380.3538
Average0.35970.3658
Change1.19%-4.97%
1 EGP to LSL stats

The performance of EGP to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3640 and a 30 day low of 0.3538. This means the 30 day average was 0.3597. The change for EGP to LSL was 1.19.

The performance of EGP to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3815 and a 90 day low of 0.3538. This means the 90 day average was 0.3658. The change for EGP to LSL was -4.97.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Lesotho Loti
1 EGP0.36087 LSL
5 EGP1.80433 LSL
10 EGP3.60866 LSL
20 EGP7.21732 LSL
50 EGP18.04330 LSL
100 EGP36.08660 LSL
250 EGP90.21650 LSL
500 EGP180.43300 LSL
1000 EGP360.86600 LSL
2000 EGP721.73200 LSL
5000 EGP1,804.33000 LSL
10000 EGP3,608.66000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Egyptian Pound
1 LSL2.77111 EGP
5 LSL13.85555 EGP
10 LSL27.71110 EGP
20 LSL55.42220 EGP
50 LSL138.55550 EGP
100 LSL277.11100 EGP
250 LSL692.77750 EGP
500 LSL1,385.55500 EGP
1000 LSL2,771.11000 EGP
2000 LSL5,542.22000 EGP
5000 LSL13,855.55000 EGP
10000 LSL27,711.10000 EGP