5,000 Lesotho lotis to Egyptian pounds

Convert LSL to EGP at the real exchange rate

5,000 lsl
13,264.80 egp

L1.000 LSL = E£2.653 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07189.4321.4631.6110.95919.403
1 GBP1.18411.269105.8891.7331.9081.13522.974
1 USD0.9330.788183.4761.3661.5040.89518.111
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Egyptian Pound
1 LSL2.65296 EGP
5 LSL13.26480 EGP
10 LSL26.52960 EGP
20 LSL53.05920 EGP
50 LSL132.64800 EGP
100 LSL265.29600 EGP
250 LSL663.24000 EGP
500 LSL1,326.48000 EGP
1000 LSL2,652.96000 EGP
2000 LSL5,305.92000 EGP
5000 LSL13,264.80000 EGP
10000 LSL26,529.60000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Lesotho Loti
1 EGP0.37694 LSL
5 EGP1.88469 LSL
10 EGP3.76937 LSL
20 EGP7.53874 LSL
50 EGP18.84685 LSL
100 EGP37.69370 LSL
250 EGP94.23425 LSL
500 EGP188.46850 LSL
1000 EGP376.93700 LSL
2000 EGP753.87400 LSL
5000 EGP1,884.68500 LSL
10000 EGP3,769.37000 LSL