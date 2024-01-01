20 Egyptian pounds to Hong Kong dollars

Convert EGP to HKD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = $0.1595 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:03
EGP to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HKD
1 EGP to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16120.1616
Low0.15950.1577
Average0.16020.1602
Change-0.33%-1.25%
1 EGP to HKD stats

The performance of EGP to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1612 and a 30 day low of 0.1595. This means the 30 day average was 0.1602. The change for EGP to HKD was -0.33.

The performance of EGP to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1616 and a 90 day low of 0.1577. This means the 90 day average was 0.1602. The change for EGP to HKD was -1.25.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 EGP0.15951 HKD
5 EGP0.79755 HKD
10 EGP1.59511 HKD
20 EGP3.19022 HKD
50 EGP7.97555 HKD
100 EGP15.95110 HKD
250 EGP39.87775 HKD
500 EGP79.75550 HKD
1000 EGP159.51100 HKD
2000 EGP319.02200 HKD
5000 EGP797.55500 HKD
10000 EGP1,595.11000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Egyptian Pound
100 HKD626.91700 EGP
200 HKD1,253.83400 EGP
300 HKD1,880.75100 EGP
500 HKD3,134.58500 EGP
1000 HKD6,269.17000 EGP
2000 HKD12,538.34000 EGP
2500 HKD15,672.92500 EGP
3000 HKD18,807.51000 EGP
4000 HKD25,076.68000 EGP
5000 HKD31,345.85000 EGP
10000 HKD62,691.70000 EGP
20000 HKD125,383.40000 EGP